World to face war with Fourth Reich if it chooses “shameful peace” with Russia – Ukraine’s NSDC secretary

Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, is convinced that the world will face a war with Russia’s Fourth Reich should it choose a shameful peace now.

That’s according to Danilov’s posting on Facebook, seen by Ukrinform.

“If the world chooses a shameful peace, it will get a new war with the russian Fourth Reich,” wrote Danilov.

The top security official says Ukraine and democracy’s Victory Formula can be discussed but the formula of defeat is “well-known.

“History gives us a lesson: no total and unconditional surrender of the aggressor. Leave the Third Reich in the borders until 1941 with the annexed and occupied territories of Austria, Czechoslovakia, Poland, France. Invite Hitler to the UN for a Security Council meeting. Legitimize the fascist authorities and restore business as usual with Wehrmacht suppliers. Leave behind the destroyed cities, genocide, terror, torture, thousands of people killed, including hundreds of innocent children, ruined lives…and continue to shake putin’s hand at various summits, meetings and negotiations,” wrote NSDC secretary.

As reported, in November, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the Ukrainian Peace Formula. It is about ensuring radiation, nuclear, food, and energy security, the release of all prisoners of war and deportees, implementation of the UN Charter, and restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and world order, the withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities, return of justice, countering ecocide, preventing escalation, and fixating the end of the war.

