They destroyed and carried everything: the Ministry of Culture showed what the building of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra looks like after the departure of the Moscow Patriarchate  

A photo of one of the buildings of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, which was used free of charge by the UOC-MP, was published by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

It is reported that the commission, which worked in building No. 112 of the Lavra called the “Book Warehouse”, built in the second half of the 19th century, recorded the facts of damage and destruction of the building, which is a monument of cultural heritage.

“The ICIP Commission recorded the emergency condition of the premises, unsuitable for operation and with obvious signs of destruction,” said Minister of Culture Alexander Tkachenko. — The premises of the Book Store have been sealed by representatives of the Reserve. Investigators carry out all the necessary procedural actions from the inspection of the premises to the testimony of witnesses.”

Based on the results of the examination of the destroyed premises, representatives of the Ministry turned to the police with a statement about a crime under Art. 298 of the CCU “Illegal prospecting at an archaeological heritage site, destruction, destruction or damage to cultural heritage sites.”

