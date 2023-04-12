The USA introduced new sanctions against Russia: they punished “Uniarmia” Shoigu

Tanya Polyakovska, Veronika Prokhorenko20:08, 12.04.23

Also, Washington did not spare the attention of Vice Prime Minister Khusnullin and the telecommunications company “Megafon”.

The Ministry of Finance of the United States of America on Wednesday, April 12, “pleased” the Russian regime with new sanctions .

This time, the restrictions affected the Vice Prime Minister of Russia Marat Khusnullin, the telecommunications company “Megafon”, the holding company “Metaloinvest”, as well as the local military-political movement “Yunmaria”, which was founded in 2016 at the initiative of the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu. The American agency published a full list of “innovations” on its official website .

“The US State Department simultaneously identifies several organizations working in the defense sector of the economy of the Russian Federation and organizations that support Russia’s war against Ukraine, as well as additional organizations associated with the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (“Rosatom”). . In addition, the US Department of Commerce will take simultaneous action to add 28 entities to its list of entities,” the statement said.

Among the “interesting personalities”, the sanctions also affected the family of the deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Andrii Skoch – his wife Varvara and son Volodymyr. Russian industry was not spared either: scientific and technical institutes, the Kovrov Mechanical Plant, the Lebedinsky and Mykhailivsky mining and processing plants were sanctioned.

Also, the new US restrictions “aimed” at blocking the business of Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov. Sanctions were imposed against his USM holding and assets.

At the same time, there is an interesting detail: the restrictions did not affect Usmanov’s operations through which he finances the Russian newspaper Kommersant. It was “protected” by a separate general license that allows transactions. It should be noted that Usmanov became the owner of “Kommersant” in 2006.

US sanctions targeted Hungary

We will remind that within the framework of anti-Russian sanctions, Washington concentrated not only on direct economic “hits” on individuals and legal entities of the Russian Federation, but also on regimes and pro-Russian forces in other countries, which by their activities “play along” with the leader of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. Previously, such a “practice” was already thought about in relation to Moldova .

Now under the crosshairs of new sanctions – the government of Hungary. Recently, a local publication, citing its sources in diplomatic circles, reported that the restrictions of the US Treasury may affect a number of “influential” persons in Hungary .

