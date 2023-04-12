The President of Brazil proposed to Ukraine to abandon the Crimea – position of Kyiv

Ukraine does not trade its territories. This is how the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the statement of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who suggested that Ukraine give up Crimea, which, in his opinion, would help end a full-scale war. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the de-occupation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea is a non-alternative goal, FREEDOM reports.

Thus, the new president of Brazil said that Ukraine must cede the Crimean peninsula and give it to Russia in order to end the war. However, at the same time, he also said that Brazil respects the territorial integrity of each country, and therefore does not agree with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“What does Putin want? Putin cannot seize the territory of Ukraine. Perhaps we will discuss Crimea. But the fact that he invaded again, he will have to rethink. In addition, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cannot want everything he intends to demand. NATO will not be able to gain a foothold on the border. So, this is what we have to discuss,” said Lula da Silva.

“Approximately half of the oil refineries, where the actual Russian crude oil went, are located and used to be in the countries of Latin America, therefore they are economically interested in maintaining close, primarily economic relations with the Russian Federation. But we know very well how Russia works in this field, it always exchanges the economic bonuses of cooperation with itself for some kind of political conversion. In this case, the Kremlin played the same game with the President of Brazil,” comments Aleksey Buryachenko, candidate of political sciences, head of the Association of Local Governments “International Association of Small Communities”.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responded to the proposal of the President of Brazil to transfer the Crimean Peninsula to Russia.

“There is no legal, political or moral reason why we should cede even a centimeter of Ukrainian land. The Ukrainian position remains unchanged: any mediation efforts to restore peace in Ukraine must be based on respect for the sovereignty and full restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.

“We must understand that this balance in the world will happen only when the last Russian soldier leaves Ukrainian soil, including from the temporarily occupied Crimea and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions,” said the Deputy Director General of the Ukrainian Institute, journalist, human rights activist, co-founder of the NGO “Crimea SOS” and “Crimean House” Alim Aliyev.

President Zelensky also noted that Ukraine has always respected the territorial integrity of all states, from Europe to Latin America, and expects the same respect in return:

“Unfortunately, on the land of Crimea, which is now under the Russian tricolor, evil, humiliation, repressions, murders and wars reign. But where the path of evil began, there victory awaits us, I am sure. Victory over this evil. There is no alternative to the liberation of Crimea from Russian occupiers.”

According to the permanent representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Tamila Tasheva, the liberation of Crimea by military means is being discussed, because Kyiv has been talking about the political and diplomatic way of liberating the peninsula for a long time, but now it looks impossible. They do not exclude the option that when the Armed Forces of Ukraine are on the border with Crimea, Ukraine may offer Russia to withdraw its troops from there.

Like this: Like Loading...