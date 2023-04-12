Russian military death toll in Ukraine rises to 180,050

12.04.2023

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 180,050 Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 12, 2023, including 730 invaders over the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on its Facebook page, according to Ukrinform.

The enemy’s total combat losses include also 3,646 tanks (+2), 7,043 armored combat vehicles (+5), 2,770 artillery systems (+5), 535 multiple launch rocket systems, 282 air defense systems, 307 aircraft, 293 helicopters, 2,334 unmanned aerial vehicles (+2), 911 cruise missiles, 18 warships/cutters, 5,630 motor vehicles (+10), 319 special equipment units (+3).

Enemy losses are being verified, the General Staff noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 70 Russian attacks in four areas over the past day.

