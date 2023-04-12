Russian invaders brutally executed a Ukrainian prisoner

Ludmila Zhernovskaya00:36, 04/12/23

Ukrainians spread information about this on Twitter so that the whole world can hear about it.

The Russian invaders executed the Ukrainian soldier by beheading him.

The corresponding video was circulated on social networks. The Russian invaders filmed another war crime. UNIAN does not publish this video for ethical reasons.

Ukrainians have started spreading the word about this on Twitter so that the whole world can see what atrocities the Russian army is committing in Ukraine. Meanwhile, other Telegram channels report another video where Russian invaders abused the dead defenders of Ukraine, cutting off their heads and hands.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, wrote in his Telegram channel: “There will be an answer and responsibility for everything.”

