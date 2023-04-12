Pakistan to provide Ukraine with 230 containers of military equipment

12.04.2023 18:00

Pakistan will send 230 containers of defense equipment to Ukraine as early as this month.

That’s according to The Economic Times, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the vessels MV Bokram and MV Kherson carrying military equipment will be heading from the port of Karachi.

Ships transporting arms from Pakistan to Ukraine are increasingly flying the flags of the US and European countries, people familiar with the matter told ET. The outlet had earlier reported that ports in Poland and Germany are the main gateways for transporting arms from Pakistan, including tanks and missiles.

As the publication notes, Pakistan has become a key supplier of defense equipment to Ukraine. Last year, Great Britain used Pakistan as an air bridge to supply weapons to Ukraine through the territory of Romania.

The Economic Times notes that Pakistan is providing aid to Ukraine even as it seeks help from Russia to modernize its own aircraft engines.

