Homel Locals Notice Trainload Of Equipment Removed From Storage

It could be handed over to the Russians.

12.04.2023

Last night a trainload of military equipment was seen in Homel. This is reported by the Belarusian Hayun Telegram channel. There were at least 10 GAZ-66 vehicles. The wheels of the cars were painted white. This means that the equipment was removed from long-term storage (LH).

It is noted that the 1868th artillery base (military unit 63604) is located in Homel, and is engaged in the repair, storage, maintenance and provision of rocket and artillery weapons to the troops.

Among the equipment that is stored in the 1868th base, there are GAZ-66 cars. They are used to carry 82 mm mortars 2B9 “Vasilek” and 120-mm mortars 2B11. Considering the direction of movement of the echelon, it can be assumed that the cars were removed from storage at the 1868th base.

It is noted that the mortars 2B9 “Vasilek” are used by the Russian military from the so-called regional group of forces, located in Belarus. At the same time, such mortars “Vasilek” are not used in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, and are transferred to the arsenal of the territorial troops.

The removal of GAZ-66 vehicles from storage for their transfer to the operation of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus looks unlikely, because for transporting the 2B11 mortar in service, the MZKT‑500200 vehicle is used.

In general, it can be assumed that the equipment was removed from storage and sent for:

– transfer to the Russian military (as it happened before);

– transfer to the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus as part of the “combat readiness check” (the most likely option);

– other purposes not related to the army (for example, for disposal or sale).

