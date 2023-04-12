Executioner from Irpen: Russian mass media announced the liquidation of the Russian officer who shot a convoy of children

Marta Hychko14:47, 12.04.23

The invader was buried with honors, declaring his “courage and exploits”.

Ukrainian soldiers eliminated the Russian army officer Stanislav Stenin , who ordered the shooting of a convoy of children in Irpen, Kyiv region. Ukraine has officially charged him with killing civilians.

According to the “Important Histories” project, Stenin died a year ago, a memorial plaque and a memory alley were opened for him in his hometown.

Ukrainian investigators found out that on March 6, 2022, Russian soldiers from the 106th division, one of whose companies was commanded by Stenin, fired at a convoy of six vehicles trying to leave Irpen. The signs “Children” and “Evacuation” were on the cars. As a result of the shelling, five people were killed and six more, including a child, were injured.

Photo from the scene of the shooting / gp.gov.ua

A Russian officer, whom the Ukrainian investigation believes was involved in the shelling, was charged with murder, brutal treatment of civilians and violations of the laws and customs of war. The case has already been referred to the court.

The Prosecutor General’s Office did not name the officer in its statement, but previously mentioned him in one of the releases based on the fact of what happened. After comparing the data, the journalists came to the conclusion that it is about 35-year-old Air Force captain Stanislav Stenin. As the project found out, he died in the war one and a half months after the attack on the civilian convoy in which he is accused – on April 24, 2022.

Photo from the scene of the shooting / gp.gov.ua

On May 2, 2022, Stenin was buried with honors in Skopin, Ryazan region. A month later, an avenue of memory of the soldier was opened in the square of the local neighborhood. The city administration, announcing the appearance of the alley, expressed gratitude to the “defender of the Motherland”. On September 2, a memorial plaque in honor of Stenin was opened in Skopje school No. 3.

“We bow our heads to the courage and bravery of our compatriots. Their names are forever inscribed in the history of our homeland,” said one of the participants of the ceremony.

A memorial plaque was opened in honor of Stenin / Rain

Stenin’s case

A year ago, Ukrainian law enforcement officials reported that a Russian military man would appear in court for brutally killing civilians in Irpen during an attempt to evacuate.

The Prosecutor General’s Office did not name the suspect, but according to Ukrainian media sources, he is a 35-year-old citizen of the Russian Federation, Stanislav Stenin.

On March 5, 2022, Russian soldiers of the 173rd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion and the 137th Guards Parachute Regiment seized a building in the city of Irpin and checked people at a checkpoint on the way out of the city.

Having captured the objects, the occupiers established fire control over the carriageway of the street. Oleg Koshovoy, which at that time was the only way to evacuate the city.

On March 6, 2022, at 07:30, civilians tried to evacuate the city in their own cars. People stuck letters with the words “CHILDREN” and “EVACUATION” on them to indicate that they were civilian vehicles.

The column moved along Nezalezhnosti Street and turned onto Koshovoy Street in the direction of the Zhytomyr highway, after which the Russians hit them with grenade launchers and small arms.

As a result of the shelling of six cars, five people died and seven more, including a minor child, were injured.

