Because of the scandal, the Pentagon reduced the number of people with access to classified information – the media

A certain “trace” of the spy has already been found.

The Pentagon has reduced the number of people who now have access to classified information. The decision was made against the background of the scandal involving the leaking of documents.

According to CBS News , it is currently unknown how many people are on this list. According to journalists, the investigation of the incident will be conducted faster than expected, since a certain “trace” of the spy has already been found.

“The lists of employees who receive regular updates containing classified information have been significantly reduced since April 7. Before the leak, about a thousand people had access to information of a similar nature,” the report said.

The publication got acquainted with the documents and came to the conclusion that they were compiled, unfolded, and then photographed. According to the source, not all printers have access to print such documents. Devices that can print this information are registered and have a unique ID. Taking into account this information, it is easier for the investigation to trace the path of the documents.

Secret Pentagon documents leaked

At the beginning of April, the NYT publication, citing sources in the Pentagon, announced the leak of allegedly “classified documents ” with plans to equip the Armed Forces before a counteroffensive.

In the President Zelenskyi’s Office, the documents were called “Photoshop” and the Russian IPSO . At the same time, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov stated that the leak of secret documents from the USA is a mixture of true and false information.

