Zelensky, Buffett discuss Ukraine aid

President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed aid to Ukraine with American businessman and philanthropist Howard Buffett.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

The president told his interlocutor about the situation in Ukraine and the ongoing efforts to repel Russia’s armed aggression on the battlefield.

"Every day we take steps that would ensure the stability of Ukrainian soldiers, support society and business. I am grateful to Howard Buffett for the support of the Ukrainian people," Zelensky said.Read also: Bucha kitchen factory to be launched in September – Zelenska

He added that he was “grateful to Howard Buffett for supporting the Ukrainian people!”

In particular, this is about the implementation of the “kitchen factory project, which is part of the school meals reform.”

He also praised the businessman’s help in implementing the grain initiative, assistance in demining, purchase of power generators, and elimination of the aftermath of Russian strikes targeting Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

The President’s Office reported that during the meeting, the parties discussed demining, including of the territory of Kherson region. The president noted that a large part of Kherson region had been deoccupied last fall and is now in the need of demining because sowing traditionally begins in the spring, and this region boasts of a highly developed agro-industrial complex.

In turn, the U.S. businessman noted that, in addition to supporting a number of projects directly in Ukraine, he tries to talk about the country and the Ukrainian people on various public platforms in the United States.

As reported, the construction of the first kitchen factory started in Bucha, Kyiv region, and a memorandum on building another such facility was signed in Lozova, Kharkiv region.

It is expected that in the future the network of kitchen factories will be spread across the entire territory of Ukraine. Each of them will be able to provide food for 30-40 educational facilities.

