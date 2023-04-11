Ukrzaliznytsia overhauled the railway bridge across the Irpin River

Vitaly Saenko17:27, 04/11/23

The railroad company dismantled all the damaged elements of the bridge and in their place erected a virtually new crossing over the river.

The overhaul of the railway bridge across the Irpen River in the Kiev region has been completed. According to the Ukrainian Railways Joint Stock Company, this bridge was destroyed on March 21, 2022.

In particular, the movement of trains across the bridge is open in both directions, which will soon increase the number of passenger trains in the direction of Korosten and the satellite cities of Kyiv.

The bridge was restored by workers of the Lviv bridge building train.

At the same time, work on the overhaul of the railway bridge was started in July 2022. Already at the end of November last year, the movement of trains on the odd gauge of the bridge was resumed, and at the end of March 2023, all work on the restoration of the bridge was completed and traffic on the even gauge was opened.

“As a result of hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, about 70 railway bridges were damaged, of which we have already rebuilt a third. Understanding the importance of the railway for the population and economy of the country, the railway workers are making every effort to ensure that all damaged infrastructure is restored as soon as possible and trains run Thanks to all the railroad workers and our partners who are helping us to restore the infrastructure,” said Yevhen Lyashchenko, Chairman of the Board of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia.

Restoration of bridges in Ukraine – details

Another bridge was restored in the Mykolaiv region , which was destroyed by the invaders – in the village of Vinogradovka. The bridge connects the settlements of Vinogradovka, Ingulka and Kostichi.

On March 22, in the Chernihiv region, a metal modular bridge was opened to traffic on the R-69 road Vyshgorod – Desna – Chernihiv.

Ukraine received a batch of temporary bridges from Sweden . The structures have already arrived in Ukraine.

