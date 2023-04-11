“They dig their own graves in four rows”: Fedorov spoke about the panic of the invaders in Zaporozhye

Katerina Chernovol17:57, 04/11/23

The mayor of the occupied Melitopol noted that the occupiers “dug through our land like moles.”

The Russian occupation troops are preparing to go on the defensive in the Zaporozhye region. The mayor of the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said that the Russians are digging trenches in a panic and setting up “dragon’s teeth.”

“The occupiers of the Zaporozhye region are preparing to stay in Ukrainian soil. They are digging their own graves in 4 rows. Recently, they have been spoiling the land of private gardens in Patience near Mirny. They are erecting monuments known as “dragon’s teeth”, in particular, in the Rozovka region and further along the border of Zaporozhye and Donetsk regions,” Fedorov wrote on Telegram .

The mayor of Melitopol noted that the Russians “prepare wood for their coffins from our trees.” So, through Melitopol from Crimea to the north of the occupied part of the Zaporozhye region, the occupiers are transporting pine logs. At the same time, enemy troops are destroying the trees of the Staroberdyansky forestry of the Melitopol region and transporting the forest through Mirnoye.

“The rashists are preparing for defense in a panic: they dug up our land like moles. It will be easier to leave them in their usual holes forever,” Fedorov summed up.

War in Ukraine: what is happening in the occupied territories

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region, the Russians demolished more than 350 high-rise buildings destroyed by Russian troops. During the occupation of the city, less than 35 houses were erected there, some of them have not yet been put into operation.

In the Energodar region of the Zaporozhye region, Russian troops are actively mining the territory of nearby settlements and forest belts. The occupiers are afraid of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

