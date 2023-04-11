The occupiers are moving away from the line of contact in the south: what is happening

Yana Stavskaya07:22, 04/11/23

APU destroy the invaders during their movement.

Russian troops are moving away from the line of contact in order to maximize the distance unattainable for Ukrainian weapons of destruction, said on air Donbass.Realii (a Radio Liberty project).

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to prevent this and destroy the invaders during their movement. “But we are trying to keep fire control over the transport routes in such a way that they cannot use them, even to retreat to such a large distance. That is, we track their progress, try to stop their movement, stop not only the columns of equipment and manpower on forward and retreat,” Gumenyuk said.

Gumenyuk stressed that a “powerful preparatory stage” is now underway, at which the Armed Forces of Ukraine are destroying the capacities of the Russian troops: warehouses, accumulations of equipment, places of deployment of personnel.

“They, of course, calculate the mileage so as not to be hit by our weapons, but based on the fact that the cotton season in Crimea has already begun, they are gradually realizing that wherever Ukraine is, they will not have peace,” she added. Gumenyuk.

War in Ukraine – the situation in the south

On the Zaporozhye and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to defend. Over the past day, he carried out shelling of settlements, which are not far from the line of military clashes. Among them – Vremovka, Donetsk region; Novodanilovka, Orekhovo, Novoandreevka and Kamenskoe Zaporozhye region.

In addition, the invaders do not stop dropping air bombs on the de-occupied territories of the Kherson region, killing civilians. So, on the evening of April 8, six Su-35 fighters of the Russian army attacked the Beryslavsky district of the Kherson region with guided aerial bombs and Kh-31 anti-radar missiles. As a result of the airstrike, five storage buildings were destroyed, a gallery for transporting grain at a local elevator, and several houses were damaged.

Separately, it was noted that the Russians are trying to intensify shelling of the right bank of the Kherson region and the waters of the Dnieper-Bug estuary.

APU hit the occupiers in response. On April 9-10 , 38 Russian military personnel were eliminated in this direction and 13 units of weapons and equipment were destroyed. In particular, we are talking about five occupier boats, a mortar, three Mavik-3 reconnaissance drones and four vehicles. The Ukrainian military also destroyed five ammunition supply points and four observation points.

