The new law on agendas “sobered up” the Russians: they will hysteria online and raise the revolution (photo)

Katerina Schwartz20:16, 04/11/23

The Russians are shocked and panicked because of the law adopted on April 11 by the State Duma of the Russian Federation on a unified register of persons liable for military service, which actually introduces electronic subpoenas.

In messengers and social networks, Russian users are actively indignant and criticizing the authorities, stating that they “are not obliged to serve”:

“The deputies were elected… Everyone, as one, is ready to send us to death, o***itelno”; “This is illegal shit!”; “It’s already fucked up to pass such laws”; “Just finished”; “People are not obliged to serve, slavery is abolished.”

A significant part of the commentators are in favor of deputies and officials first sending their children and relatives to the war:

“Let their sons set an example”; “Of course, they will be in favor, but they themselves will not go to war, especially since they will not send their children”; “Interestingly, the children of the deputies are also unanimously in favour?”; “The most important thing is that the deputies register their sons and relatives, otherwise they will have a reservation along the way.”

Other users started talking about the revolution and the flight from the Russian Federation:

“There is not a single deputy who acts in the interests of the people. Fuck all power, now there is no doubt!”; “It’s good that they accepted. But it’s a pity that there is no possibility of leaving”; “When will the people rise up, open their eyes, overthrow these f***ing owls?!”; “The people are already hysterical, looking for ways to escape, patriotism has ended for many.”

Russia introduced electronic subpoenas – what was reported

As UNIAN wrote, the State Duma of the Russian Federation adopted a law that provides for the creation of a unified register of Russians liable for military service and introduces electronic agendas.

According to this law, the register of military registration in Russia will be formed “in an automated mode on the basis of information from the state information resource.”

The law also provides that an electronic summons will be considered served from the moment it is posted in the personal account.

