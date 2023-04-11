Leaked Pentagon documents don’t reveal data on AFU’s counteroffensive

10.04.2023

The Pentagon documents leaked to the public are more like analytical assessments and do not contain operational and tactical scenarios for a Ukrainian counteroffensive, as preparations for it are still underway.

Advisor to Head of Ukrainian President’s Office Mykhailo Podolyak said on the United News telethon, Ukrinform reports.

“I don’t really understand why everyone says that this [the leak] is about a counteroffensive, because strategically everyone is talking about a counteroffensive, but operational-tactical data and scenarios are completely absent in the public space, they simply cannot be physically present, because the counteroffensive is still being prepared, the accumulation of reserves, resources, etc. And to say that someone already clearly understands where, what and how Ukraine will do directly on the battlefield looks strange, to put it mildly,” Podolyak said.

According to Podolyak, the published documents “partially look like analytical documents” about the attitude to a particular problem, for example, that Ukraine lacks certain air defense equipment.

At the same time, he emphasized that the Ukrainian side has already spoken publicly about the need for weapons.

The advisor to the Head of the Office of the President believes that these documents are “an information component that is being managed by the Russian Federation” and intended to discredit relations between Ukraine and other partners or between the United States and other partners, including Ukraine; to make people understand that Russia allegedly controls certain closed information flows, as well as to distract attention.

“This [the leak] does not mix up any plans, because they are being developed and still mastered operationally and tactically. Together with our partners, we will make certain adjustments to the number of weapons we need,” Podolyak added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the NYT published a story stating that the Pentagon is investigating the leak of allegedly secret documents regarding the US and NATO plans for a counteroffensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The US Department of Justice has started an investigation of the leak of US intelligence documents published on social media in recent weeks.

Like this: Like Loading...