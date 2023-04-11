Egypt secretly planned to supply weapons to Russia – WP

11.04.2023 06:22

President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi of Egypt in February planned to produce 40,000 rockets to be Russia and instructed the officials to keep the production and shipment of the rockets secret “to avoid problems with the West,” according to a leaked U.S. document.

That’s according to The Washington Post, Ukrinform reports.

A portion of a top secret document, dated February 17, summarizes purported conversations between Sisi and senior Egyptian military officials and also references plans to supply Russia with artillery rounds and gunpowder. In the document, Sisi instructs the officials to keep the production and shipment of the rockets secret “to avoid problems with the West.”

The Washington Post obtained the document from a trove of images of classified files posted in February and March on Discord, a chat app popular with gamers. The document has not been previously reported.

A U.S. government official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to address sensitive information, said: “We are not aware of any execution of that plan,” referring to the rocket export initiative. “We have not seen that happen,” the official added.

According to the article, providing arms to Russia for its war in Ukraine would represent a potentially explosive gambit for Egypt, a nation that, despite deepening ties with Moscow, remains deeply invested in its partnership with the United States, which for decades has provided the country more than $1 billion a year in security aid.

