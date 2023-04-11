Counteroffensive of Armed Forces of Ukraine may be postponed to summer – Shmygal

According to him, Ukraine will definitely liberate all its territories from occupation.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine may launch a counteroffensive to liberate the occupied territories in the summer.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in an interview with The Hill . According to him, Ukraine’s allies and partners do not put pressure on it on the offensive. Now the strongest pressure is felt from within the country.

“All our friends and partners are well aware that in order to go on the counteroffensive, you need to be 100% ready for this, if not more,” the head of government stressed.

When asked how the preparations for the counteroffensive could be affected by the leak of secret Pentagon documents, Shmygal replied that Ukraine would liberate its territory.

“We have repeatedly proved that we can do this. We are asking our international partners for additional military capabilities, such as tanks, ammunition, aircraft, armored vehicles,” he summed up.

