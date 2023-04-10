Artem Budrin16:05, 10.04.23

Moscow strikes at once in three information directions

Russia continues to use any means to put pressure on Western countries. As the former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, army general Mykola Malomuzh, reported on Espresso , Moscow decided to act comprehensively in order to divert the attention of Ukraine’s allies from the war.

“There is an ongoing strategic confrontation between the democratic world and Russia. Russia has decided to involve a complex “special operation” in order to strike not only at the unity of our allies, but also to lead to a confrontation at more strategic levels, for example, the US-China. By showing plans, Russia is trying to deflect political, diplomatic and military attention from Ukraine in order to orient our allies to other strategic problems,” Malomuzh said.

Moscow is forming its information position in such a way that it is possible to perform tasks in three directions at once. All of them help Russia create better positions in the war against Ukraine.

“The first is to warn our counteroffensive and show that they have information online. The second is to sow contradictions and mistrust among the allies themselves. Because the exchange of information continues, sources are revealed, other countries can refrain from transmitting information. And the third part – this is the preparation of this information. How to present it in order to create the illusion that there is deep penetration into the American intelligence services, to create contradictions between the USA, Great Britain, EU countries. To create strategic differences of confrontation between China and the USA, between Europe and the USA,” he added Young man

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...