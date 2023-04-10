Veronika Prokhorenko19:52, 10.04.23

The terrorist with a gloomy expression asked the occupiers in the rear to drink less.

Russian terrorist Ihor Girkin (Strelkov) shocked Russians with a “terrible” story about how Ukrainian fighters use HIMARS to destroy the occupiers at the front. Recently, he got so confused in his own statements that he accused himself of crimes .

In another address, Girkin first tried to calm his “public”, noting that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation no longer “take out” hundreds of Russian soldiers in one salvo.

“And there were such cases. Entire brigade headquarters were destroyed with one volley. Brigade headquarters, I emphasize. Including commanders. Entire camps were demolished due to training…”, Girkin said.

The terrorist mentioned the incident in Makiivka. According to him, this was not an isolated incident, there were worse ones.

With a gloomy face, the terrorist asked the Russian army to drink less, as it was on New Year’s Eve, January 1: “Finally, our soldiers realized that even at a considerable distance from the front, it is not necessary to gather in heaps and celebrate the day of the Russian Guard. Well… they covered the Russian Guard in Donetsk.” , – he pointed out.

A devastating blow by the Armed Forces against the occupiers in Makiivka

It should be noted that on the night of January 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine powerfully congratulated the occupiers on the arrival of the New Year holidays with a blow to the vocational school in Makiivka (Donetsk region). The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation brought “fresh” mobilized people there to be sent to the front.

As a result, the Ukrainian army was able to eliminate about 300-400 Russian soldiers . A series of permanent funerals covered the Russian hinterland.

