Ukraine returned home 100 prisoners of war: among them defenders of Mariupol and Gostomel

Some of them were seriously injured and have diseases.

On Monday, April 10, Ukraine returned home prisoners of war, including defenders of Mariupol and Gostomel, the head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, said.

“We managed to conduct another large exchange of prisoners. We are returning home 100 of our people – they are soldiers, sailors, border guards, national guardsmen. Among them are defenders of Mariupol, “Azovstal”, Gostomel. Some people were seriously injured, have diseases. We will do everything necessary to each of them received all the necessary help,” he said in Telegram .

Yermak emphasized that the president set a task – to return all Ukrainians

“It was a difficult exchange and I am grateful to the entire team, POW Coordinating Staff, for doing what can often seem impossible to many. Doing their jobs, very important today. I am especially happy to share the wonderful news of the exchange to the relatives people released from captivity. They waited a long time for their husbands, wives, parents at home. Waiting is always a very difficult and nervous process,” said the head of the OP.

