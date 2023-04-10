The US eavesdropped on Zelensky’s conversations – CNN

Marta Hychko10:25, 10.04.23

Allegedly, during one of the conversations, the president suggested sending drones to the location of the occupiers in the Rostov region.

As a result of the leak of Pentagon data , a document was made public that shows that the USA spied on the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

As CNN reports with reference to this document, Zelensky’s entourage does not consider the fact of espionage strange, but they are disappointed by the leak of information.

The US intelligence report, the source of which is signals intelligence, says that Zelenskyi at the end of February allegedly “offered to strike a concentration of Russian troops in the Rostov region” with the help of drones, since Ukraine does not have long-range weapons capable of flying that far.

The report includes intercepted communications of the Ukrainian leader. The National Security Agency classified the report as “intelligence information obtained from electronic signals and communications systems.”

This explains the public statements of the United States regarding its reluctance to provide Ukraine with long-range missile complexes due to fears that Kyiv will use them to strike inside Russia. But Ukraine promised not to use weapons provided by the United States for this purpose.

Another intelligence report said China could use Ukrainian strikes against targets deep in Russia “as an opportunity to portray NATO as the aggressor, and may increase its aid to Russia if it deems the attacks significant.”

At the same time, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak, said that he considers the published documents to be inauthentic, have “nothing to do with Ukraine’s real plans” and are based on “a large amount of fabricated information” spread by Russia.

Leak of secret Pentagon documents: what is known

On April 7, the Pentagon’s secret information about the planning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive appeared online. Data on the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were also publicly available. The HUR stated that there is no need to panic. Most of the “merged” information was taken from open sources and contains disinformation useful for Russia.

At the same time, American media reports that Ukraine has changed its plans for military operations due to the recent “leaking” of secret Pentagon documents.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...