The Russians targeted the Kramatorsk cemetery at night: dozens of graves were damaged

The enemy does not give rest even to the dead.

As a result of the night attack of the Russian occupiers on Kramatorsk, a residential building and two dozen graves in the cemetery were completely destroyed. We will remind you that literally on April 8, Ukrainians honored the memory of those who died on the anniversary of the Russian attack on the city’s railway station.

This was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council in Telegram . According to her, the Russians fired missiles at the city.

“This night, the Russians launched a rocket attack on Kramatorsk. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out on the territory of a private home. The Main Department of the Emergency Situations in Donetsk region reports that the house was completely destroyed as a result of the fire,” the message says.

One of the city cemeteries was also hit by a missile, as a result of which 20 graves were completely destroyed, and another 20 were damaged.

“Kramatorsk systematically suffers from enemy rocket attacks, even the dead do not give rest to the Russians,” the city council emphasized.

