The leak of Pentagon documents was real – SBU colonel

According to him, it is important to find out whether the enemy can continue to obtain such information.

The leak of secret US military documents about the war in Ukraine was real.

This was stated by People’s Deputy, Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, SBU Colonel Roman Kostenko on Espresso. According to him, it is important to understand how deep and controlled the information leak was.

“Based on what I see and from my communication with people, including from the special services, this is a real leak of information. The question is how deep this leak is, also how controlled it was, or is it the merit of Russian intelligence. There was a leak, Russian intelligence tweaked these documents and put them out there to try to disrupt our plans. Again, the question is how deeply they know everything, also how often, was it a one-time thing, do they get this information, do they still have access to it.” , – he explained.

As Kostenko reminded, the USA did not claim that it was disinformation or a lie, but only that they are conducting an investigation. Currently, it is necessary to find out whether the enemy has the ability to continue to obtain such information.

“Those with whom this leak took place say that they will look into how serious it is. I think that this is a blow to the authority of the USA and NATO, so they will look into it at the state level, including at the level of the special services. Regarding the impact of this leak on Ukraine, if now it is really calculated that that information had correct data, then we will have to adjust our plans for carrying out some actions, whether they will be offensive or defensive, as well as change the schemes for replenishing us with ammunition,” – concluded the People’s Deputy.

