The head of “DNR” Pushylin said that he came to Bakhmut: he showed footage of the city (video)

Artem Budrin12:58, 10.04.23

For the terrorist, this could be the first trip to the fortress city during a full-scale invasion.

The head of the occupation administration of the so-called “DPR” Denys Pushylin said that he came to Bakhmut.

In his Telegram channel, he published a video where, as the terrorist said, behind him were shots of the destroyed city. However, he called Bakhmut in the Russian manner.

“Well, dear friends, here it is, our Artemivsk. It is being liberated by the “Wagners”. The enemy does not spare either the city or its own… Well… They are being driven into a meat grinder… Well, our units continue to liberate Russian lands” , – said Pushilin.

At the end of the terrorist’s “speech”, explosions were heard. Pushylin also promised to provide more information about his trip later.

https://www.unian.ua/player/ktBGZhx2Pushylin declares that he came to Bakhmut

Bakhmut: what you should know

The American edition of CNN reported on April 3 that the Russians blew up a bridge near the settlement of Khromov. Serhiy Cherevaty , the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces , said that despite this, the logistics of Bakhmut and the rear are still working.

In the morning of April 10, the General Staff reported on the high intensity of offensives by the occupiers in four directions at once, including Bakhmutskyi . Over the past day, almost six dozen attacks by invaders were repelled.

The commander of the Eastern Group of Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the Russians had switched to the tactics used in Syria . The invaders are trying to destroy Bakhmut in every possible way.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...