Russian WAGNER POWs Confronted

April 4, 2023
Kyiv Post gets rare access to extended interviews of prisoners of war from the Wagner group – Mercenary fighters claim their intentions were good and that fighting in Ukraine is morally justified. All were taken prisoner around Bakhmut in January. According to their accounts, attacking Wagner units are suffering 80 percent casualties.
One comment
I can judge, conclusively, that these POWs are really criminals and should be treated as such. They are not members of a regular army, but criminals who were hired into a mercenary group by an organized crime figure in a huge crime syndicate, fighting an illegal war. You really can’t get any more guilty than that.