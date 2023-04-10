Russia, Western nations trade barbs on ‘illegal arms transfers’ at UN

US accuses Moscow of turning to ‘rogue regimes to try to unlawfully obtain’ weapons, equipment to support its war in Ukraine

Betul Yuruk

UNITED NATIONS

Russia and Western nations traded bars Monday on illegal international arms transfers, with the US saying that the international community has every right to support Ukraine’s defense in the face of Russian invasion against its neighbor.

Russia convened a UN Security Council meeting on “risks stemming from violations of the agreements regulating the export of weapons and military equipment” which the US mocked as “a thinly veiled effort” to portray Russia as a responsible actor in arms control.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused Western nations of mass-scale transfers of arms and ammunition to various regions including the Middle East, the Balkans, and North Africa, hence the unchecked spread of military goods throughout the world.

“The US and its allies are putting pressure on third countries…to increase arms supplies to Kyiv,” Nebenzia said. “Another very dangerous consequence of the unchecked supply of weapons is the risk that it will end up in the hands of terrorists”.

He said that portable air defense systems and anti-tank systems “show massive risks” for civil aviation and rail transport.

US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood hit back as his Russian counterpart saying that Ukraine was invaded and it has every right to defend itself and that the international community has every right to support Ukraine to defend itself.

Wood accused Russia of turning to “rogue regimes to try to unlawfully obtain” weapons and equipment to support its military operations.

“In November 2022, the DPRK delivered infantry rockets and missiles into Russia for use by the Kremlin-backed Wagner group and we know Russia is actively seeking to acquire additional munitions from the DPRK,” Wood said using the acronym for North Korea’s official name.

“Such arms transfers from the DPRK to Russia directly violate Security Council resolutions. These actions, particularly by a permanent member of the Security Council, are deeply disturbing,” he added.

He also accused Russia of acquiring drones from Iran in violation of the UN resolutions.

France, the UK, and Albania joined the US in its criticism of Russia, accusing Moscow of violating the UN Charter with its war in Ukraine.

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/politics/russia-western-nations-trade-barbs-on-illegal-arms-transfers-at-un-/2868613

