Russia carries out religious repressions in the occupied territory – ISW

Yuri Kobzar 06:31, 04/10/23 UNIAN

The occupiers persecute religious organizations they don’t like and promote the ROC.

Occupiers persecute objectionable churches in Ukraine / photo wikimedia.org

Russia is conducting religious purges and persecuting objectionable religious organizations in the occupied territory of Ukraine. This is reported by the American Institute for the Study of War in an analytical summary.

The Russian occupation authorities are likely to be conducting a campaign of systematic religious persecution in occupied Ukraine.

It is noted that since the beginning of the invasion on the territory occupied by the Russians, the invaders have committed at least 76 acts of religious persecution. For example, the Russians closed, nationalized or forcibly converted at least 26 places of worship into the Kremlin-controlled Russian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, killed or captured at least 29 clergy or religious leaders, and looted, desecrated or deliberately destroyed at least 13 places of worship.

https://www.unian.net/war/rossiya-ustroila-religioznye-chistki-na-okkupirovannoy-territorii-isw-12212313.html

