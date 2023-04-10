Reznikov proposed to make an underwater museum out of the cruiser “Moskva”

Evgenia Sokolenko21:03, 10.04.23

He reminded that the ship sank in the territorial waters of Ukraine.

Oleksiy Reznikov, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, offered to go diving to the sunken cruiser “Moskva” after the victory over Russia .

Today he held a joint briefing with Acting Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen. During the speech, Reznikov reminded that the cruiser is currently at the bottom of the Black Sea in the territorial waters of Ukraine.

“After our victory, I invite everyone to join our team, which will dive to a new, very famous dive site. There will be an underwater museum about how exactly such a ship with such a symbolic name was sunk by Ukrainian weapons,” he said. .

