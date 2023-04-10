Musk refused to delete Medvedev’s scandalous tweet about the “disappearance” of Ukraine

Marta Hychko10:43, 10.04.23

According to him, users should decide for themselves whether the content of a tweet is propaganda.

The owner of Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk, refused to remove from the platform the scandalous tweet of the deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, about the “disappearance” of Ukraine.

Musk said that he allegedly gives users of the social network the opportunity to independently determine how propagandistic the content of this tweet is.

“I was told that Putin called me a war criminal for helping Ukraine, so he’s not exactly my best friend. All news is propaganda to some extent. Let the people decide for themselves,” Musk said, commenting on the decision not to delete this tweet.

Medvedev’s scandalous tweet about Ukraine

On April 8, the disgraced deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmytro Medvedev, distinguished himself with another hysterical post. Now he assures that nobody needs Ukraine.

Further, his publication is divided into six points, in which he explains why Ukraine is allegedly not needed by Europe, the USA, Africa and Latin America, Asia, as well as Russia and the Ukrainian citizens themselves. Medvedev called the current Ukrainian state “a misunderstanding caused by the collapse of the Union of the SSR.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...