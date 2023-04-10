Leaked Pentagon documents: Ukrainian air defense in danger and must be strengthened – NYT

Violetta Orlova13:41, 10.04.23

According to American officials and recently leaked Pentagon documents, the Ukrainian army needs a huge influx of ammunition, otherwise there is a risk that the aggressor could change the course of the war.

Despite the heroic resistance to the onslaught of the Russian occupiers, without a large influx of ammunition, the entire Ukrainian air defense network, which has been weakened by repeated attacks by Russian drones and missiles, can be destroyed.

According to American officials and according to recently leaked Pentagon documents, such a turn could potentially allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to use air superiority to change the course of the war, writes The New York Times .

In the first days of the invasion, Russian aircraft flew hundreds of sorties, but a combination of the shrewdness of Ukrainian commanders, weak intelligence and poor aiming by the Russian Air Force allowed many Ukrainian military aircraft and air defense assets to remain unbombed, which prevented Moscow from establishing control of the skies and forced it not to send to the zones active hostilities most of its Air Force.

But now, the NYT notes, Pentagon officials are concerned that Moscow’s barrage of attacks from afar is depleting Ukraine’s missile stockpile, and a Pentagon assessment made in late February and made public after the leak paints an even bleaker picture. This document states that the Ukrainian air defense system, designed to protect troops on the front line, where a large part of Russian aviation is concentrated, will be “completely exhausted” by May 23, which will lead to an overload of the air defense network deep into Ukrainian territory. If that happens, Moscow may decide that it is finally safe for its fighters and bombers to enter combat and directly influence the outcome of the war.

According to a Pentagon document, Ukraine’s stockpile of missiles, which make up 89% of the defensive potential against most fighters and some bombers, may be exhausted by the beginning of May / photo – NYT

Senior Pentagon officials note that if this happens, it will become a serious problem for Ukraine, especially if Russian fighters and bombers are given more freedom of action to attack Ukrainian military positions and important artillery targets on the ground.

According to the World Directory of Modern Military Aviation, Russia still has a significant aviation potential: about 900 fighters and about 120 bombers. According to Pentagon estimates in leaked documents, the number of Russian fighter jets currently deployed in the Ukrainian theater of operations is 485, while the Armed Forces have deployed only 85 aircraft.

“The Russian army was defeated. But the Russian Air Force was not ,” said General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in an interview with MSNBC.

In the same document, it is estimated that the Ukrainian air defense systems intended to protect the troops on the front line will be “completely exhausted” by May 23 / photo-NYT

Leaked Pentagon documents

On April 7, secret Pentagon documents were leaked online. The evidence that this is a leak and not a hack looks convincing as it has appeared on platforms such as Twitter, 4chan, Telegram and Discord. Photographs of printed briefing reports have been circulated, and they look like hastily taken photographs of sheets of paper. Ex-officials who reviewed the materials note that it is likely that the secret briefing was folded and hidden in a pocket, and then taken out of a secret location to be photographed.

Thus, after the leak, details of the planning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive became available. Data on the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were also publicly available. The GUR assured that a large part of the “merged” information was taken from open sources and contains disinformation useful for Russia. According to American media, Ukraine was forced to change its plans after the leak.

Subsequently, a document was made public that testifies to the fact that the USA spied on the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

It also became clear that the tentacles of US intelligence penetrated deeply into the Ministry of Defense of Russia and PVK “Wagner” . The leak has raised concerns that the Kremlin regime may now change its methods to better conceal its plans. In addition, sources in the Kremlin and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation were under threat.

How the event strengthens Ukrainian air defense forces

Western countries began to supply Kyiv with more advanced systems. In October, Germany began sending IRIS-T air defense batteries , each of which consists of a radar, a combat control system and three launchers carrying a total of 24 missiles, Italy and France at the end of January completed preparations for sending SAMP/T air defense systems to Ukraine . and last November, Ukraine received the first batch of American-Norwegian NASAMS.

In addition, seeking to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense, the Biden administration announced last week that it will send additional air defense systems and ammunition as part of a $2.6 billion aid package .

