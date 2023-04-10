“Kyiv in three days”: Ukraine rebuilt the bridge over the Desna, which was destroyed by the invaders

Dmytro Petrovskyi16:12, 10.04.23

A half-kilometer bridge across the river was destroyed at the start of a full-scale invasion.

Today, April 10, road workers opened the bridge over the Desna River in the Chernihiv region to traffic , thanks to which the direct Chernihiv-Kyiv connection was restored.

This is reported by the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure.

“The bridge over the Desna River in the Chernihiv region has been opened for traffic, thanks to which the fast connection between Kyiv and Chernihiv has been restored. For the first time since February 2022, it is possible to get from the regional center to the capital by a convenient road in 2 hours,” the message reads.

It is noted that a half-kilometer bridge over the Desna was destroyed at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Because of this, drivers had to spend twice as much time detouring on the road R-69 Kyiv-Vyshhorod – Desna-Chernihiv due to the destroyed crossings around Chernihiv.

Movement in both directions on the finished half of the bridge is allowed for all types of transport, including cargo. Work continues on the second passage, it will be opened later.

“Already this spring, the Reconstruction Agency will present a portfolio of urgent projects for 2023, which we created based on the requests of local self-government bodies. Some of them will be implemented in Chernihiv Oblast,” said the head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Infrastructure Development, Mustafa Nayem.

The press service also reported that a total of 680 km of state roads and 27 bridges were damaged in Chernihiv Oblast.

As UNIAN reported, on March 21, in Chernihiv region, a bridge over the Zamglai River near the village of Kiselyvka on the road N-27 Chernihiv – Mena – Sosnytsia – Gremyach, which was destroyed as a result of military operations, was restored.

On March 22, in the Chernihiv region, a metal modular bridge was opened to traffic on the road P-69 Vyshhorod – Desna – Chernihiv.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...