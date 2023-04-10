In France, the construction of patrol boats for the Ukrainian Maritime Guard continues

The construction of patrol boats for the Marine Guard of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine is being continued by the French shipbuilding company OCEA .

The network got a few photos taken in the port of Les Sables d’ Olonne.

One of the boats with tail number BG 205 is moored at the pier, most likely it is on sea trials. A few more boats with tail numbers BG 201, BG 202 and BG 207 are on keel blocks on the territory of the enterprise.

Recall that the boats were ordered in 2019 under the signed intergovernmental agreement, under which the French company undertook to build 15 boats of the FPB98MKI type at the OCEA plant and five more at the Nibulon Nikolaev enterprise.

The contract amount is 136.5 million euros, 85 percent of which is financed by the French side. Boats are delivered to Ukraine without weapons.

The length of the French ships is 32 meters, the crew is 13 people, the maximum speed is 35 knots (65 km / h), the cruising range is 1200 miles at a speed of 12 knots.



