Denmark to donate 100 Leopard tanks to Ukraine

10.04.2023 19:49

Ukraine will start receiving Leopard 1 tanks from Denmark before summer.

Denmark’s Acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said this at a briefing with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov at the Ukraine – Odesa Media Center on Monday, April 10, according to Ukrinform.

“We will start delivering Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine before summer. And then, hopefully, looking half a year ahead, it will be possible for us to donate about 100 Leopard 1 tanks, and that, I’ll say, would be a substantial thing for Ukraine’s army,” Poulsen said.

He also noted that next month Ukraine might receive Caesar artillery pieces, on which the Ukrainian military is already training at the training facilities in Denmark.

“In the near future, we will hear the ‘Leopards’ roaring with the Danish accent,” Reznikov said.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...