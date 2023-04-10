Air Force spox explains why issue of F-16 jets should be raised constantly

10.04.2023

Modern Western F-16 fighter jets are capable of destroying missiles and drones with one hundred percent success, which MiG and Su aircraft available in Ukraine cannot guarantee.

“[MiG and Su aircraft] provide fighter cover, work against the strikes of Shahed drones and cruise missiles, that is, where there is a large air defense or mobile fire groups, there are places where fighters work. Unfortunately, they are not as effective in the destruction of missiles and drones as we would like. F-16 would perform the tasks of destroying missiles and drones with one hundred percent efficiency,” Yuriy Ihnat, Spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said during the national news telethon.

He noted that it is extremely difficult, if not impossible, to oppose Russian aviation with MiG and Su aircraft.

“The issue of F-16 should be constantly raised both in the West and in our country. This is what will allow us to gain air superiority, what will allow us to counter the enemy extremely effectively, and what will allow us to win,” the Air Force spokesman emphasized.

As reported, Ukraine now has four types of aircraft: Su-27 and MiG-29 fighters, Su-25 attack aircraft, and Su-24 bombers.

President of Poland Andrzej Duda said that Warsaw will lobby for the provision of NATO-standard aircraft to Ukraine.

