19 years in prison: the harshest sentence for anti-war arson was handed down in Russia

Yury Kobzar12:36, 10.04.23

Two residents of the Urals will have to spend more time in prison than most murderers and rapists for the damaged linoleum in the military headquarters.

In Russia, a military court sentenced two residents of the city of Baikal, Chelyabinsk region, to 19 years in prison each, who threw a “Molotov cocktail” into the building of the city administration, where, in particular, the military accounting desk was located.

According to the opposition Telegram channel “Solidarity Zone” , Oleksiy Nuriev and Roman Nasriev attacked the administrative building with bottles with an incendiary mixture in October 2022. As a result of their actions, the linoleum in one of the rooms caught fire. The fire was extinguished by the watchman, no one was injured.

The friends were detained a few hours after the arson. At the court, they stated that by their actions they wanted to express disagreement with the war and mobilization.

However, the court found them guilty of committing a “terrorist act” and of “training for the purpose of carrying out terrorist activities.” Both were sentenced to 19 years in prison: the first 4 years – in prison, and the next – in a high-security colony.

It is noted that today this is the harshest sentence handed down in Russia for anti-war arson.

“Perhaps, such an unfoundedly cruel accusation is connected with the fact that the persons involved in the case come from an environment conditionally loyal to the authorities: Oleksiy Nuriev is an employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and Roman Nasriev worked as a driver in an extra-departmental bodyguard belonging to the Russian Guard,” writes “Solidarity Zone” .

Military commissars in Russia were attacked

Military commissars in Russia have been burning since February last year. At first, these cases were considered as intentional destruction of property, but then they began to be classified as terrorism. In March, the harshest sentence so far in such a case was handed down – 13 years in prison .

By the way, not only young people set fire to military commissars in Russia. Recently, a pensioner was caught in this case . The woman twice came to the Military Commissariat and tried to set it on fire. Now she faces a significant prison term.

But in Russia, criminal liability threatens not only for active protest against the war. Recently, we wrote about how special forces stormed the apartment of a pensioner who wrote anti-war posts on social networks.

