Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reproaches Vatican for attempting to equate aggressor and victim

8 APRIL 2023
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has said that this year’s Good Friday procession in Rome was once again overshadowed by an attempt to equate the victim and the aggressor.
Source: Oleh Nikolenko, Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Facebook
Quote: “Yesterday, on Good Friday, a big religious event was held in Rome – the Way of the Cross. It symbolises the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, faith over despair. We are deeply grateful to Pope Francis for his concern for Ukraine and Ukrainians.
Unfortunately, we have to say that this year, the procession was once again overshadowed by an attempt to equate the victim and the aggressor.”
Details: Texts were read out during the Tenth Station of the Cross on behalf of a Ukrainian teenager who found refuge in Italy after Mariupol was captured by Russian troops, and a young Russian man whose brother, a soldier, had lost his life, and whose father and grandfather are missing in action in Russia’s war of conquest against Ukraine.
The foreign ministry is disappointed that the Holy See had disregarded the arguments put forward by the Ukrainian side concerning the offensive nature of this kind of gesture.
Quote: “The joint participation of a Ukrainian and a Russian distorts the reality into which Russia has plunged Ukrainians in carrying out genocide against them. Moreover, such a step undermines the principles of justice and universal morality, and discredits the concept of peace and brotherhood.
Attempts to equate Ukraine, which is suffering, with Russia, which is causing the suffering, do not contribute to reconciliation. Reconciliation can come only after Ukraine is victorious, all Russian criminals are punished, there is repentance for the suffering caused, and Ukrainians are asked for their forgiveness.”
More details: The foreign ministry hopes that from now on, the Holy See will take an approach based on a deep understanding of justice and responsibility for restoring peace in Ukraine and establishing justice.
Background: The Vatican decided to combine the testimonies of Ukrainian and Russian teenagers during the procession in the Colosseum on 7 April, even though last year a similar initiative with two women caused an outcry in Ukraine.
2 comments
Since when does the Catholic Church possess a principle of justice or morals?
This institution is the same one that is notorious for abusing children sexually. It is the same one banning contraceptives, allowing an already overpopulated world to virtually explode (along with other reasons). It is the same organization that propagates frugality and abstinence but itself lives in a world full of incredible wealth; it preaches water and guzzles wine. No one really knows just how wealthy the Vatican is. The works of art in its museums and archives alone are worth an immense fortune. It possesses properties across the globe, that, together, they are estimated to be as large as Texas, with masses of prime real estate.
Now, it’s its putting Ukrainians and ruskies on the same footing. I understand its concept of peace and equality, but it should rather focus on another important mission; to combat evil. Mafia land clearly is the evil entity. And, it should clean up its own significant mess. If it can’t fulfill this mission, it’s wiser just to shut the fuck up.
The Catholic church have a lot in common with the orcs, having committed their own brand of genocide with the various inquisitions over the centuries. So it comes as no surprise that this church supports the russian genocidal maniacs.