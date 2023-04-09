Ukrainian Air Force post video showing operation of NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system for the first time

9 APRIL 2023

Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners destroyed over a hundred Russian missiles and drones over the course of five months of combat operations using the NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system provided by international partners.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Details: NASAMS system has been protecting Ukrainian skies since November 2022.

The Air Force shared how the system works and the number of targets shot down.

As can be seen in the video, the destroyed Russian targets are marked with trident markers on the system. There is footage of the downing of a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile at the end of the video.

The Air Force notes the high efficiency of the above-mentioned systems and reminds that Ukraine needs more similar weapons to turn the tide of the war with the Russian Federation.

Autographs of American instructors who trained Ukrainian operators

SCREENSHOT

Background: The Ukrainian Air Force has announced the recruitment of cadets for training on advanced anti-aircraft missile systems IRIS-T, NASAMS, Patriot, SAMP/T and others.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Like this: Like Loading...