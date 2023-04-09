The last prosecutor of the Nuremberg trial died: what he said about the war in Ukraine

Kateryna Chernoval02:26, ​​04/09/23

Speaking about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Ferenc said that “his heart is broken.”

The famous American lawyer Ben Ferentz died at the age of 103. He was the last accuser of the Nuremberg trial who survived to this time.

According to NBC , Ferenc’s death was reported by his son. The lawyer was responsible for the convictions of 22 commanders of the Nazi death squads. At that time he was 27 years old.

The publication notes that Ferenc later “played a decisive role in securing compensation for Holocaust survivors and the establishment of the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

“A tireless fighter for human rights, he also wrote nine books and dozens of articles, gave countless speeches and traveled the world in his 90s, spreading his motto of ‘law, not war,'” the newspaper writes.

What Ferenc said about the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine

The last prosecutor of the Nuremberg trial also spoke about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In April 2022, Ferenc expressed confidence that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could be brought to justice for the invasion and crimes of the Russian occupiers committed on the territory of Ukraine.

“Of course, he can be brought to justice. There are no arguments that can be used to justify the killing of children, their parents. We know that crimes against humanity were punished not only in Nuremberg, but also after it, in many jurisdictions. There is a fact of aggression – the invasion of Ukraine can be classified as a clear act of aggression, and murder has always been a crime against humanity,” he said at the time.

Ferenc also called for an end to the war in Ukraine. He said that “his heart is broken”.

