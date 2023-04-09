Sad Girkin acknowledged the great losses of the Russian Federation and thought about the assassination of Putin (video)

Violetta Orlova14:39, 04/09/23

The terrorist finally admitted that the “meat grinder” in Bakhmut and in the Avdiyivka area “turns out to be a very big negative” for the Russian Federation.

Terrorist Ihor Strelkov (Ghirkin) admitted that the Russian Federation has suffered only continuous defeats in the last six months . Against this background, the actor thought about the future of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In his blog, Girkin called Putin “in fact still the leader of the nation,” “until he dies or is deposed.”

The criminal complains that the Russians don’t have another president, and that Putin “created such a wonderful system himself”: “He doesn’t have a vice president, the head of the State Duma is a jerk, a crazy grandmother is in the Senate… All the figures who they can formally replace him in case of “God forbid” – they are all either not popular at all, or anecdotal. He did it himself.”

Girkin rejected any “peacekeeping operations” of the Russian troops, because the Russian Federation has “a big war with huge losses.”

“That’s why when some idiots screw up the numbers of Ukrainian losses, they don’t think about what thoughts arise about our own losses, considering that in the last six months we have suffered some solid defeats in fact. Serious defeats,” the terrorist added.

He finally admitted that the “meat grinder” in Bakhmut and the Avdiyivka area for the Russian Federation “is at a very big disadvantage” compared to the enemy: “These are fairy tales that we are “grinding” the Ukrainian army, it is also “grinding” us.”

