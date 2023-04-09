More than 15 enemy military groups eliminated in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region

09.04.2023

Over the past two weeks, more than 15 military groups were eliminated in the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, seven of them – in Melitopol.

“Over the past two weeks, more than 15 military groups were eliminated in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, seven of them – in Melitopol town. Explosions were heard in the territory of a military airfield, where the enemy was transporting equipment and ammunition, and then it all exploded. A similar situation was in the territory of the Melitopol depot, where the enemy rolled out a base for repairing equipment and then arranged fuel storage,” Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said during the national news telethon, Ukrinform reports.

Fedorov added that the occupiers had changed four heads of the so-called occupation administrations in Melitopol district. “Four heads of occupation administrations were replaced. For example, in Yakymivka, after the car of collaborator Maksym Zubarev exploded, a new gauleiter from continental Russia was presented in four hours. The same situation is in Pryazovske, Kostiantynivka, and Kyrylivka,” he said.

In addition, Fedorov noted that over the past two weeks, nine collaborators from occupied Melitopol district were served with notices of charges.

