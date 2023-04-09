Minus more than 3 thousand Russians: the lieutenant general named the weekly losses of the Russian Federation in Ukraine

Kateryna Prysiazhnyuk20:02, 04/09/23

The enemy, in particular, lost more than 50 artillery systems, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine noted.

During the week, from April 3 to 9, the Russian Federation lost approximately 3,600 invaders and 261 units of military equipment and weapons during the war with Ukraine.

The enemy’s rotorcraft, an airplane, 63 drones, 38 armored combat vehicles, 53 artillery systems, six rocket salvo systems were destroyed, said the First Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk.

According to his data, three anti-aircraft defenses, 65 vehicles, 13 special vehicles and 18 tanks were also destroyed.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...