Media about the explosions in Feodosia: two rockets attacked, the S-300 air defense system was destroyed

Olga Robeyko11:48, 04/09/23

It is reported that three Russian soldiers were wounded.

On Saturday, April 8, the city of Feodosia in occupied Crimea was shaken by explosions . New details of what happened there appeared.

According to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, there were two rockets launched at Feodosia, although the occupiers claimed only one.

“Missile attack on Feodosia, new data: there were two missiles (the Russian “head” of Crimea Serhiy Aksyonov reported one). One missile was shot down by air defense, the second hit the S-300 system and blew it up. Three servicemen were injured,” the message reads. “Crimean Wind”.

Judging by the photo of the explosion, the missile was aimed at the location of the air defense system near the village of Pionerske.

Explosions in Feodosia 04/08/2023

On the morning of April 8, explosions rang out in the occupied Crimea . Around 11 o’clock, “two bangs” were heard in the Feodosia area. Local residents reported that a plume of smoke was visible, and the explosions set off car alarms.

Later, the “head” of Crimea, Serhii Aksyonov, announced that the missile was allegedly shot down. According to him, the debris fell in one of the settlements, no casualties or destruction were reported.

