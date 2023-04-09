In autumn, a Russian fighter jet “almost shot down” a British reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea – WP

Marta Hychko22:58, 04/09/23

This incident was much more serious than was publicly reported.

A Russian fighter jet nearly shot down a British RC-135 Rivet Joint reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea last fall. This incident was much more serious than it was mentioned in the media. The downing of the plane threatened NATO’s entry into the war with Russia.

As the Washington Post writes with reference to the leak of Pentagon documents, the incident took place on September 29 near the coast of Crimea. The leaked document calls the incident “the near-destruction of UK RJ”. The plane is used to collect radio transmissions and other electronic messages.

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace reported this incident to the country’s House of Commons. He said two Russian Su-27 fighter jets intercepted the RC-135 in international airspace over the Black Sea. One of the Russian planes fired a missile near the British scout. However, the British minister did not publicly describe this incident as a “near miss” and explained the launch of the missile as a “technical malfunction” of the Russian Su-27.

The publication notes that the downing of a British plane in international airspace would mean NATO entering the war against Russia. At the same time, Pentagon representatives refused to comment on the content of the leaked document. A representative of the British embassy in Washington also declined to comment, and the Russian embassy did not respond to a request for comment.

The document was addressed to the Pentagon’s Joint Chiefs of Staff and details surveillance flights over the Black Sea from the day the “near miss” was reported until February 26.

In addition, the document describes in detail a number of other Russian reactions to reconnaissance flights by American, British and French aircraft. These include the interception of another British Rivet Joint escorted by two British Typhoon fighters last December and the downing of an American MQ-9 reconnaissance drone.

