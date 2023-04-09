Evacuation instructions posted in Russian Belgorod Oblast

9 APRIL 2023

Instructions on “the course of action during evacuation procedures” were posted in the border villages in Belgorod Oblast, Russia.

Source: Baza

Details: The instructions state that the residents of the villages should “notify their relatives, take an emergency bag, get out to a safe area” after receiving an evacuation alarm.

It was mentioned about the step-by-step procedure during evacuation to an assembly point. It was also stated that residents who decide to hide in another place should inform the head of their settlement about it.

At the same time, the authors of the instructions told people what should be in the emergency bag: from documents and phone numbers of relatives to matches and underwear.

