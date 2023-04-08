Twitter has lifted restrictions on accounts related to the Russian government, mass media

Twitter has lifted restrictions on accounts linked to the Russian government after it was bought by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

This is evidenced by a review of the website, reports The Telegraph.





An analysis of several accounts showed that Twitter’s search results, timeline and other recommendation tools gave users accounts associated with the Russian government.

In particular, we are talking about the accounts of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and the Russian Embassy in Great Britain. Previously, restrictions were imposed on these accounts after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The publication says it conducted the review after it became known that Twitter no longer limits the reach of Russian state media.



Last April, weeks after the intrusion, Twitter said it would “not promote or recommend government accounts belonging to states that restrict access to free information and engage in armed interstate conflict,” saying the policy would be effective immediately. to Russian government accounts.



This meant that accounts would not be recommended in search results, the home feed and other parts of the service.

However, the publication’s test showed that Russian government accounts appeared at the top of some search results and in the “For You” feed for newly created accounts, even if they did not subscribe to them.



Tweets from the Russian government appeared in Twitter’s algorithmically-driven “For You” feed for a newly created account, even if he didn’t follow them.



Former Twitter executives have confirmed that this marks a departure from last year's measures. According to them, it is unlikely that this change would have happened by accident or without the knowledge of the company's management.

