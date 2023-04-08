Restore the life of a Ukrainian family today through the Save Ukraine Foundation (Link)

8 April, 2023

During the war in Ukraine:

According to the UN, 8 million people have become internally displaced persons

Every 6 hours 1 child dies from the war

Our mission:

Rescue from combat zones the most vulnerable – orphans, people with disabilities, foster families, those who experienced sexual violence, frail elderly. We help them rebuild their lives.

Our response to the crisis

Helping a family that survived shelling

13-year-old Radomyr from Severodonetsk witnessed his mother come under mortar shelling and receive severe injuries. The woman was taken to a hospital with shrapnel wounds. Radomyr remained with his father amidst explosions.

Save Ukraine team has reunited the family: we evacuated the boy and his father to the safe territories, arranged a hospital visit with the mom, and provided with all the necessities.

Please donate here and help save a Ukrainian child from Russian abduction and abuse and return them to their parents:

https://saveukraineus.org/

