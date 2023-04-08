“Missile coming from Ukraine” shot down in city of Feodosiia, Crimea

8 APRIL 2023
Residents of the occupied Crimea have reported explosions in the city of Feodosiia in Russian-occupied Crimea.
Source: local Kremlin-aligned media outlet ChP Krym; Sergey Aksyonov, Russian-appointed “Head of Crimea”
Details: As locals stated, explosions occurred around 10:59 on 8 April. Propagandists reportedly quote people who heard explosions.
Quote: “Two loud bangs were heard and car alarms went off in Feodosiia, on Druzhby Street.”
“I live on Garnayeva Street. The blasts were powerful, but I can’t detect anything visually, as multi-storey buildings are all around.”
“Everyone heard it, but there was no smoke and nothing visible. My husband was in [the city of] Staryi Krym and also heard these explosions, but not much.”
Update: Aksyonov claimed that “a missile launched from Ukraine was shot down over Feodosiia”.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!
One comment
If this was a missile fired by Ukraine, then it was a long-range one, seeing that Feodosia, Crimea, is around 250 km from the nearest Ukrainian lines.