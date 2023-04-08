Medvedev is hysterical again: now he declares that nobody needs Ukraine

Evgenia Sokolenko12:55, 08.04.23

The disgraced Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev was marked by another hysterical post. Now he assures that nobody needs Ukraine.

“Why will Ukraine disappear? Because no one needs it,” a Russian official began his crazy post on his VKontakte page.

Further, his publication is divided into six points, in which he explains why Europe, the USA, Africa and Latin America, Asia, as well as Russia and Ukrainian citizens themselves allegedly do not need Ukraine. Medvedev called the current Ukrainian state “a misunderstanding generated by the collapse of the USSR.”

“And therefore we don’t need a sub-Ukraine. We need a big great Russia,” the politician wrote.

He claims that Ukrainians “are forced to live in constant anxiety and fear” and “want to go anywhere.” Naturally, the Russian official is silent about how Russia’s war against Ukraine affects anxiety and security inside the country.

“No one on the planet needs such a Ukraine. That is why it will not exist,” he sums up.

Scandalous posts by Medvedev in social networks

Recently, Medvedev threatened the Ukrainian authorities with the judgment of God, and also quoted the Apocalypse. In this way, he showed his dissatisfaction with the situation around the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra .

Prior to this, the former president of the occupying country threatened NATO peacekeepers with “coffins” when they were sent to Ukraine.

When “import substitution” did not work in Russian cinema, Medvedev urged Russians to download pirated films .

