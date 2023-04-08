In Buryatia, firefighters accidentally burned half a village – mass media (video)

Yury Kobzar22:22, 04/08/23

The controlled burning of dry grass got out of control.

In Buryatia , firefighters accidentally burned half a village when they were planning to burn dry grass. This is reported by Mash Telegram channel .

It is claimed that the burning of dry grass in the village of Solontsi was planned, and the entire process was controlled by representatives of the local administration of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation. After completing the task, the emergency workers left. Then the fire flared up again, quickly spreading to residential buildings.

“The administration did not think about safety equipment and did not lay the necessary mineralized strip (which hinders the movement of the fire). Many buildings managed to burn down,” the newspaper writes.The local authorities gave the arsonists “generous” compensation – boards for repairs and ten thousand rubles for expenses.

https://www.unian.ua/player/F2ekvzs2Firefighters burned the village

Fires in Russia

Russia is one of the most fire-hazardous places on the planet. But the climate here has absolutely nothing to do with it. Yes, the other day in Moscow, a fire broke out in one of the buildings of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. The authorities called the “emergency mode of the power grid” the reason.

And in the Bryansk region, a local poultry farm recently burned brightly . As a result of this fire, a person died. As it turned out, the man went to put out the fire, and his colleagues evacuated and simply forgot about him.

However, one cannot do without natural disasters either. Recently, in Transbaikalia, a Steppe fire gave rise to a very dangerous phenomenon – a fire tornado .

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...